Indianapolis mental health treatment center hopes to end stigma of getting help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many mental health and recovery facilities have seen a rise in cases within the last year whether it’s emotional stress, addiction or suicidal thoughts.

Data from the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) shows 43.8% of U.S adults with a mental illness received treatment in 2019 and 18.4% of those adults also experienced a substance use disorder.

NAMI said suicide is the second leading cause of death among ages 10-34.

Executive director of New Day Treatment Center Lori Burns said substance abuse disorders can lead to suicide. Burns mentioned there’s a social and self-stigma when receiving help.

“There’s kind of that social stigma that stops people from going if they allow social pressures or ideals to control their thinking,” said Burns.

The executive director added that guilt or shame usually comes with self-stigma. “I’m weak if I need counseling, I need mental help, I don’t really have that big of a problem, If I go and do this, there’s something wrong with me,” said Burns. “A lot of people think ‘oh this is a short-term thing.'”

New Day specializes in drug addiction and recovery and currently has a 30-day residential program for men in Bloomington, IN. The treatment center also works with patients’ families from start to finish as the center believes having a good support system is important. Burns added that the journey to recovery or sobriety still continues after treatment.



“I’m going to go to treatment for the next 30 days and at the end of those 30 days I’m going to be back to normal and that ‘s not necessarily the case and families struggle with that, or the support systems because they think they’re going to get the person or loved one back to how they were prior.”

New Day Treatment provides individuals, couples and families with additional resources such as out-patient groups, partial hospitalization groups and counseling in Marion County.



“Being a support system that is really going to listen to them. Really take them at face value and hear what they’re saying, help guide them and just sit with them when they need someone to sit with, but really support them through their journey and not thinking the journey ends just because a certain treatment has ended.”



If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.