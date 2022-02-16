Local

Indianapolis program aims to teach teens about dangers of domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– In January, the Office of Public Health and Safety and the Indy Public Safety Foundation announced the hiring of Danyette Smith as the city’s first Director of Domestic Violence Programming, with the aim of connecting victims and survivors with the organizations and resources necessary to escape abusive relationships and rebuild their lives.

“Just trying to get that education out into the schools, or those organizations, or extracurricular activities that involve those teens, and getting it before it happens. So, even if we can tap into those kiddos before they reach that teen age, that will do some great work with that prevention of teen dating abuse,” Smith said.

It’s often assumed that domestic violence is an adult problem, but according to the Domestic Violence Network, 10% of all teens experience domestic abuse.

“Most teens look at control as love, ‘oh that individual must love me so much because they’re so controlling or want to know everywhere I am’. We’re just making sure they understand that is not love and that can ultimately lead to an abusive relationship,” Smith said.

Smith says one of the most important things parents, teachers, and even coaches can do is pay attention.

“[It’s] just really breaking it down to them at their level of understanding, which means you have to listen to them before you can actually give it to them at their understanding, and know where they are in that place for them to learn,” Smith said.

Smith says stopping abuse now is also important because of the impacts it can have into adulthood.

“Just trying to get them aware of what teen dating abuse is and then making sure they understand the education that comes with it, then we have a great chance of reducing domestic violence later in life,” Smith said.