Local

Indianapolis Public Library to offer Sunday hours at 6 branches

(photo courtesy of IndyPL)
by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library announced Monday that select library branches will soon be open seven days a week.

Starting Aug. 15, the following campuses will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.: Central Library, Eagle, Glendale, Nora, Southport and Warren. The InfoZone at the Children’s Museum will also be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We hope these new hours will help students as they transition back to the classroom and offer flexibility for our patrons,” said Jackie Nytes, CEO of Indianapolis Public Library

Other branches will remain closed on Sundays. The full hours for each IndyPL location can be found here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Brec Bassinger talks working with Luke Wilson, Amy Smart ahead of ‘DC’s Stargirl’ season 2 premiere

All Indiana /

Foundation withholds Indy library funds until racial inequity, bias addressed

Local /

Colorado husband accused of killing wife appears in court

National /

Colorado Rockies backtrack and say fan did not yell racial slurs at Sunday’s game

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image