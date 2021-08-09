Local

Indianapolis Public Library to offer Sunday hours at 6 branches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library announced Monday that select library branches will soon be open seven days a week.

Starting Aug. 15, the following campuses will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.: Central Library, Eagle, Glendale, Nora, Southport and Warren. The InfoZone at the Children’s Museum will also be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We hope these new hours will help students as they transition back to the classroom and offer flexibility for our patrons,” said Jackie Nytes, CEO of Indianapolis Public Library

Other branches will remain closed on Sundays. The full hours for each IndyPL location can be found here.