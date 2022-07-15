Local

Indianapolis Zoo holding contest to name tiger cubs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have a chance to help the Indianapolis Zoo name two out of the three tiger cubs born there recently.

The cubs, two boys and a girl, were born to mother Zoya and father Pavel on May 27.

One of the male cubs has been named Nicolas in honor of the veterinary surgeon who helped with the delivery.

The zoo has already created a list of names for the other two cubs and is asking for people to vote for their favorites.

Names for the girl cub include:

Helina

Vesna

Yeva

Names for the boy cub include:

Jarek

Kuzma

Roman

The contest will close July 28 at midnight and the official names will be released the next day, International Tiger Day.

Participants have a chance to win a Family-Fun Prize Pack, which includes free tickets to the zoo. Two winners will be selected at random.

To vote, visit the website and click on your favorite names.