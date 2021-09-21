Local

INDOT proposes raised medians to replace two-way left-turn lanes on Pendleton Pike

A stretch of Pendleton Pike is shown in July 2019. (Image Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State transportation leaders will hear public input Wednesday on a plan to improve Pendleton Pike from I-465 northeast to 56th Street after a number of severe crashes in the corridor.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Education and Community Center of Lawrence Township Schools, 6501 Sunnyside Road.

Plans call for raised medians to replace the two-way, left-turn lanes along the corridor as a way to make left turns safer for motorists. The road is also known as U.S. 36 and State Road 67.

The road work is proposed for 2023.