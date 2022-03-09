Local

INDOT reminds drivers to plan ahead for travel during Big Ten tournament

The first concert at newly renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis kicked off Oct. 1, 2021, with country duo Dan + Shay. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the Big Ten Tournament coming to Indianapolis this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan ahead if they’re headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDOT says routes to the Fieldhouse may be impacted by construction on the North Split.

Exits currently open to traffic on the north side of the downtown inner loop:

I-70 westbound Meridian Street/Pennsylvania Street exit

I-70 westbound MLK/West Street exit

I-65 southbound MLK/West Street exit

I-65 southbound Meridian Street exit

I-65/I-70 C/D exit ramp to Michigan Street

Exits currently open to traffic on the south side of the downtown inner loop:

I-70 to West Street exit

I-70 to Illinois Street/Meridian Street exits

I-65 northbound to Washington Street exit

Southbound I-65 and westbound I-70 can be accessed from Washington Street.

Vermont Street is set to close on Monday, March 14, for retaining wall installation and will remain closed through late March. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be directed to New York Street while westbound traffic will be rerouted to Michigan Street.

Other current closures include:

Alabama Street: Closed under I-65 between 11th and 12th Street through mid-March. Northbound traffic will be detoured up Fort Wayne Street to Central Avenue while southbound traffic will be redirected onto 16th Street to Central Avenue.

Closed under I-65 between 11th and 12th Street through mid-March. Northbound traffic will be detoured up Fort Wayne Street to Central Avenue while southbound traffic will be redirected onto 16th Street to Central Avenue. Michigan Street: Closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street through mid-March. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Washington Street throughout the duration of the closure

Closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street through mid-March. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Washington Street throughout the duration of the closure Market Street: Closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street through late-March. Eastbound and westbound vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to Washington Street throughout the duration of this closure.

Closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street through late-March. Eastbound and westbound vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to Washington Street throughout the duration of this closure. 10th Street: Closed under I-65 and I-70 between College Avenue and Highland Avenue through mid-April. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to 16th Street throughout the duration of this closure.

Closed under I-65 and I-70 between College Avenue and Highland Avenue through mid-April. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to 16th Street throughout the duration of this closure. Lewis Street: Closed between 13th and 16th streets through mid-March. Throughout this closure, vehicular traffic will be detoured to 13th Street, Roosevelt Avenue, Commerce Avenue and 16th Street. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the Monon Loop.

Closed between 13th and 16th streets through mid-March. Throughout this closure, vehicular traffic will be detoured to 13th Street, Roosevelt Avenue, Commerce Avenue and 16th Street. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the Monon Loop. Ohio Street: Closed under I-65 between College Avenue and New York Street through late-March. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to New York Street throughout the duration of this closure.

Closed under I-65 between College Avenue and New York Street through late-March. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to New York Street throughout the duration of this closure.

For more information on the North Split project, northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311.