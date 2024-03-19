Indy area colleges cancel classes, host events for solar eclipse

A ring of sunlight peeks out during a solar eclipse. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

(MIRROR INDY) — IUPUI and University of Indianapolis are preparing for the upcoming “Total Eclipse of the (Sun)” on Monday, April 8, by canceling classes.

Indianapolis is in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, meaning the moon will fully cover the sun for just under four minutes, from around 3:06 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. The partial eclipse starts around 1:50 p.m. and ends around 4:23 p.m.

In addition to canceling classes in Indianapolis and across the state, IU will host several eclipse festivities throughout the day at IUPUI, including a scavenger hunt and telescopes around campus where visitors can view the eclipse.

What are other Indianapolis colleges doing?

Ivy Tech campuses across the state, including in Indianapolis, will be virtual on April 8 due to anticipated high levels of vehicle traffic. Ivy Tech also will be blocking off access to its parking lots and will reopen them on Tuesday, April 9.

A Butler spokesperson said the university is encouraging professors to cancel afternoon classes so students can enjoy the eclipse, but not requiring it. Butler is also hosting a free eclipse-viewing event at Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium on the northwest side of campus.

A Marian University spokesperson said the university will not cancel classes that day, but will invite prospective high school students to campus, since many high schools are closed.

In Indianapolis, Purdue University is sponsoring a viewing event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in partnership with NASA. Tickets are $20, but children 18 and under will be admitted for free with a paying adult.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus.

Contact Claire Rafford at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or follow on Instagram/X @clairerafford.