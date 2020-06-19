Indy Children’s Choir to hold virtual summer camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir recently held their virtual concert “Sing, Sing, Sing.”

The group is one of Indianapolis’ most recognizable music education programs.

Now they are preparing to kick off a music camp in July.

Joseph Pedde, the organization’s artistic director, was on Daybreak Friday.

He talked about why the group felt the need to make the camp virtual, what the children will be expected to learn and also discussed a final project during the camp.

To hear more about the Indy Children’s Choir, virtual program, click on the video.