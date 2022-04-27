Local

Indy Moms Blog: National Infertility Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many couples struggle with infertility, which is a topic that is not always discussed.

This week is National Infertility Week. Studies show 1 in 8 couples struggle with infertility.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor Lauren Schregardus provided tips to support someone struggling through infertility and going through treatment.

Schregardus says to avoid saying things like:

Just relax, it will happen

You have plenty of time

Have you tried this…

You’re lucky you do not have kids

Schregardus says it is important to keep in mind how these statements can affect someone emotionally who is going through infertility treatment.

She says the best way to show support is to be a listening ear.