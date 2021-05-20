Local

Indy Parks struggling to find lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indy Parks says it is having so much trouble finding lifeguards for the upcoming season that it will increase pay and is offering a bonus program. The shortage also means Indianapolis community pools may be open fewer days this summer.

The department says it is now offering $13 per hour in its final hiring push before the pool season begins.

Indy Parks has also instituted two bonus programs for current and incoming part-time staff based on hours worked, completion of required training and job referrals.

The parks department says it needs more than 40 lifeguards to safely staff the city pools. Indy Parks says it will use existing staff on a rotating basis.

The department says select pools will close 2-3 days per week, giving staff needed breaks and allowing for parks to share seasonal staff as needed.

“Each year, Indy Parks relies on the hard work of nearly 300 staff members to help us safely operate our pools and run our summer programs. With less than two weeks to go until pools open, we know youth and adults are still looking for summer employment,” said Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks director. “It has been a tough year for hiring across the city and nation. We are hopeful that increasing the starting pay and incentives for our lifeguards will encourage more people to apply and fill these important positions.”

Those applying for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old, pass a lifeguard test and attend training.

Pools will open for the summer in late May and early June.

Get more information by clicking here.