Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis.

The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The event is designed to “empower LGBTQ candidates, professionals, and graduates to find new roles at organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion,” Indy Pride said in a statement.

Job seekers will be able to meet with representatives from more than 80 companies, including:

Amazon

Capital Group | American Funds

The City of Indianapolis

Delta Faucet Company

Eskenazi Health

Get Go and Market District

LabCorp

Levy Restaurants

Lilly

Republic Airways

Simon Property Group

A recent study from the University of California found that nearly half of LGBTQ workers receive unfair treatment at some point in their careers due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to Indy Pride. This unfair treatment can include workplace harassment, being passed over for a job, denial of a promotion or raise, exclusion from company events, refusal of additional working hours, and being fired.

“We’re very proud to be bringing back the in-person Indy Pride Career Fair presented by Delta Faucet Company for another installment, and as many members of our community look toward their next career move, it feels like the timing could not have been better,” Shelly Snider, Indy Pride’s executive director, said in a statement. “This year attendees will be able to get one step closer to a new role with truly inclusive organizations from right here in Indianapolis.”

Visit the Indy Pride website to register for the event or learn more.