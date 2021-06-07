Local

Indy Public Library digital archive offers a century of city parks history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library on Monday unveiled a new digital archive that focuses on the history of parks in the city.

The digital collection includes photos of 86 parks and golf courses, community events, performances and groundbreaking ceremonies from the last century.

Digital collections were also created for the Indianapolis Firefighters Museum, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Public Schools.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the digital archive shows how Indy Parks has played a role in the city’s development.

Many of the photos in the Indy Parks collection were taken by one parks employee. Rupert Daily recorded and saved photo negatives from 1945-93.

Hogsett said Daily deserves credit for bringing the collection to life.