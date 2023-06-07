Indy teens invited to free Summer in the City summer camp

A logo for "Summer in the City," an Indianapolis teen summer camp program for 2023. (Provided Photo/Indy Public Safety Foundation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teens still have time to sign up for a free summer camp in Indianapolis.

“Summer in the City” is a camp put on by the Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety and the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

The city is offering different activities throughout the week for teens ages 15-19 and transportation assistance is available for those who need it.

Interested campers will need to sign up for classes using the camp’s Eventbrite page. Only for the classes, only 20 spots are available for each day.

The camp started June 5 and runs through July 21. Participants who attend six of the seven weeks of camp will earn special gifts and a “Back to School” scholarship.

Here’s the weekly schedule:

Monday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Circuit Training at Elite Personal Training (2326 E. 44th St.)

Circuit Training at Elite Personal Training (2326 E. 44th St.) Tuesday , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Barbering T(hair)apy with Mended Arrows at Watkins Park

, Barbering T(hair)apy with Mended Arrows at Watkins Park Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Soul Food Cooking on a Budget with Pinky’s Soul Food Factory at Indianapolis World Sports Park

Soul Food Cooking on a Budget with Pinky’s Soul Food Factory at Indianapolis World Sports Park Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Be-Bop to Hip Hop with IUPUI’s Lasana Kazembe at Brookside Park

Be-Bop to Hip Hop with IUPUI’s Lasana Kazembe at Brookside Park Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: ESports Experience at Butler University Esports Park

In- addition to the daytime programming, the Indy Peace Fellowship will offer basketball tournaments, a dodgeball tournament, and a flag football tournament. Each sports event is scheduled on a Friday from 6 – 9 p.m. at Municipal Gardens.

Play for Peace Basketball Tournament: June 9 – July 7

June 9 – July 7 Dodge the Violence Dodgeball Tournament : July 14

: July 14 Indy Peace Flag Football Tournament: Friday, July 21

Visit the Summer in the City website to learn more.