IndyHumane helps tornado recovery efforts with ‘Paws for Winchester’ event

The exterior of IndyHumane. IndyHumane announced that it had partnered with an eastern Indiana humane society to help the human and animal victims of the Randolph County tornado on March. 19, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indy Humane)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis animal shelter is partnering with an eastern Indiana shelter to support recovery efforts after Thursday’s tornado.

IndyHumane announced on Tuesday it will join the Winchester Animal Shelter for an event they’re calling “Paws for Winchester: Rebuilding Together.”

Staff and volunteers with IndyHumane will bring donated pet supplies and food, and will assist in rehoming cats in need of a good home.

During the event, the group will also scan lost pets for microchips to help them find their families.

In a news release, Michael Futch, the nonprofit’s chief development officer, says they want to help the community in its recovery.

“Our goal is to not only provide tangible support in the form of supplies and assistance but also to share a message of hope and resilience with the broader community,” Futch said.

The group will leave from IndyHumane’s headquarters on the northwest side at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to head to Randolph County.

