Indy’s guide to Record Store Day 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — On April 20, Indy’s record shops will host daylong festivities to celebrate one of their biggest days of the year. Since its inception in 2007, Record Store Day has provided analog lovers with an excuse to get out to their local record store to try and snag exclusive releases from their favorite artists.

For their part, record stores have worked to make a day out of it, from live music to food trucks to giveaways. There will be plenty to do.

But after standing in line and shopping for the latest of the greatests, you’ll probably feel hungry or want to wet your beak, or maybe even just sit down for a little while — good thing each record store in Indy is surrounded by great places to do it all.

From 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., visitors at Luna Music can grab local refreshments and catch live music outside throughout the day. As always, the Broad Ripple staple will have great deals on older records and CDs in baskets outside of the shop.

If you need caffeine, Prufrock — under new ownership since November 2023 — is on 5168 N. College Ave., just south of Luna Music. Once you’ve browsed through every record rack, head next door to Golden Hour Books, 5208 N. College Ave. and treat yourself to a new read (and maybe get yourself added to the waitlist for one of their book clubs!) From there, you’re just a short walk away from Red Key Tavern, 5170 N. College Ave., where you can end Record Store Day in style with an Old Fashioned or a beer.

Located in Irvington’s Historic District, this is the perfect shop to check out for those looking for a more low-key Record Store Day. Along with the exclusive releases, visitors who bring items for the shop’s food pantry can get 20% off used vinyl.

After securing your music bounty, indulge your sweet tooth with a butterscotch latte across the street at Landlocked Baking Co., 118 S. Audubon Rd., or stop by Coal Yard Coffee, 400 S. Ritter Ave., on your commute for the flat white. Then, head across the block to Hampton & Co., 5515 E. Washington Ave. and buy yourself a cool knick-knack or a nice bag for all your new records.

Located right on the strip, Broad Ripple’s Indy CD & Vinyl will be offering up free tickets for upcoming concerts and other events in the city, goodie bags and door prizes while supplies last, and 10% off new (non-Record Store Day releases) albums from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You’re already dressed and out and about, so why not treat yourself to some street corn and a spicy margarita from Cholita Tacos, 1001 Broad Ripple Ave. If you have your kids with you, skip the margarita and get yourself and everyone else a scoop from BRICS, 901 E. 64th St. at its location on the historic Monon Railway Station. If you just want to keep shopping, around the corner from Indy CD & Vinyl, Shop Tibet, 835 E. Westfield Blvd, has Tibetan-made jewelry, scarves and incense.

Since opening in 2016, Square Cat Vinyl has been offering smooth jams, hot coffee and cold beer from its bright space in the heart of the Fountain Square Cultural District. On Record Store Day, the shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free Long’s Donuts while supplies last and giveaways for the first 50 customers. Square Cat will also have every title on the Record Store Day exclusive list available to purchase and mystery LP bags for sale.

While you’re in the neighborhood, check out Arthur’s Music Store, 931 Shelby St., for musical instruments and chord books — maybe you’ll end up recording your own record for Record Store Day 2025. If you’re not feeling creative and just feel hungry, Revolucion, 1132 Prospect St., offers up potato tacos and a full bar. Music intellectuals can walk over to Indy Reads, 1066 Virginia Ave., for a wide selection of local books and bestsellers.

Mirror Indy reporter Breanna Cooper covers arts and culture. Contact her at breanna.cooper@mirrorindy.org.