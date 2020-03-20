IPS, Gleaners to distribute boxes of food to students and families during health crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Thursday it is partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to provide meals for all IPS students and families in central Indiana during the coronavirus crisis.
IPS buses will pick up and deliver meal packages to 25 locations throughout the city beginning Friday.
Each family will be given one 17-pound box of food and distribution will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays. The meal kits will include a variety of non-perishable meal-making items to supplement students’ nutrition, IPS said Thursday.
“Gleaners is committed to feeding the hungry. During emergency situations as we are experiencing now, we understand our role as a critical safety net for the most vulnerable. No child should go hungry,” said John Elliott, president/CEO, Gleaners Food Bank, in a news release Thursday. “We’re happy to partner with IPS on this effort and have been gratified to see our two organizations come together quickly to develop a plan to meet this urgent and growing need.”
IPS said they, along with Gleaners, will continue distributing meals throughout the district’s spring break between March 23 and April 3 from 14 IPS schools and two apartment complexes.
“These are unprecedented times and measures for IPS, and for other school districts throughout the state and nation,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson in a news release Thursday. “More than 60 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced meals. Our partnership with Gleaners is crucial as we all work to keep students and their families safe and pantries stocked with nutritious food options.”
Locations of distributions can be found below:
Friday Locations
- Anna Brochhausen School 88
- Arlington Middle School
- Francis Bellamy School 102
- Clarence Farrington School 61
- Daniel Webster School 46
- Ellenberger Park
- George W. Julian School 57
- John Marshall Middle School
- Jonathan Jennings School 109
- Henry W. Longfellow School 28
- Stephen Foster School 67
- Tindley Summit Academy (Formerly T.C. Steele School 98)
Monday Locations
- Center for Inquiry School 2
- Center for Inquiry School 84
- Cold Spring School
- Crispus Attucks High School
- Butler University Lab School 55
- Ernie Pyle School 90
- Francis W. Parker School 56
- James A. Garfield School 31
- Rousseau McClellan School 91
- Shortridge High School
- Susan Roll Leach School 68
- Edison School of the Arts 47