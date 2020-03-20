IPS, Gleaners to distribute boxes of food to students and families during health crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Thursday it is partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to provide meals for all IPS students and families in central Indiana during the coronavirus crisis.

IPS buses will pick up and deliver meal packages to 25 locations throughout the city beginning Friday.

Each family will be given one 17-pound box of food and distribution will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays. The meal kits will include a variety of non-perishable meal-making items to supplement students’ nutrition, IPS said Thursday.

“Gleaners is committed to feeding the hungry. During emergency situations as we are experiencing now, we understand our role as a critical safety net for the most vulnerable. No child should go hungry,” said John Elliott, president/CEO, Gleaners Food Bank, in a news release Thursday. “We’re happy to partner with IPS on this effort and have been gratified to see our two organizations come together quickly to develop a plan to meet this urgent and growing need.”

IPS said they, along with Gleaners, will continue distributing meals throughout the district’s spring break between March 23 and April 3 from 14 IPS schools and two apartment complexes.

“These are unprecedented times and measures for IPS, and for other school districts throughout the state and nation,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson in a news release Thursday. “More than 60 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced meals. Our partnership with Gleaners is crucial as we all work to keep students and their families safe and pantries stocked with nutritious food options.”

Locations of distributions can be found below:

Friday Locations

Anna Brochhausen School 88

Arlington Middle School

Francis Bellamy School 102

Clarence Farrington School 61

Daniel Webster School 46

Ellenberger Park

George W. Julian School 57

John Marshall Middle School

Jonathan Jennings School 109

Henry W. Longfellow School 28

Stephen Foster School 67

Tindley Summit Academy (Formerly T.C. Steele School 98)

Monday Locations