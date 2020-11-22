Irvington brewery reopens nearly 1 year after damaging fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Black Acre Brewing Company has reopened its East Washington Street taproom Saturday after a fire forced it to close.
Customers were able to stop by and get a drink from a limited menu.
The taproom was destroyed in a fire last December.
One of the owners, Justin Miller, said it’s been quite a journey, especially rebuilding during the pandemic.
“It’s mixed emotions for us because you’re really excited, but then there’s still everything else going on,” said Miller. “There’s still a lot of hardship, but I think it’s a great step forward for us.”
The taproom’s hours are:
- Sunday: noon to 8 p.m.
- Monday and Tuesday: closed
- Wednesday and Thursday: 4-9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.