Local

ISP: Man arrested in Greensburg for damaging Decatur County judge’s truck

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

GREENSBURG Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police arrested a man Wednesday in Greensburg after intentionally damaging Decatur County judge’s truck in August, according to police.

On Aug. 19, 2022, the Greensburg Police Department responded to a call from the judge, who reported that when he got into his car, he noticed there was an issue with it. When checking his truck he saw that someone had placed spray foam insulation in the tail pipe, according to a press release.

After further investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana.

Colson was arrested Wednesday and then taken to the Decatur County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation and criminal mischief. An initial court hearing is still pending.