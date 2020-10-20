ISP seeks witnesses of fatal Monday crash on I-69 in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — State police are asking for help to find witnesses of a Monday afternoon crash in Anderson that killed a Westfield man.

The car-truck crash happened around 3:43 p.m. near mile marker 227 on Interstate 69, police said.

Police say a Toyota Avalon car driven by Beau J. White, 48, of Kokomo, was traveling north in the left lane of I-69 near mile marker 227 when it left the roadway and traveled into the median, hitting a driving cable barrier and driving into the southbound lanes and into the path of a Jeep Gladiator truck driven by Lee Arthur Ken Ingles, 50, of Westfield. The vehicles collided nearly head-on, and the Jeep went off the road into a ditch, where it caught fire.

A state trooper was traveling in the area and saw the fire. He rushed to the burning Jeep, where bystanders were pulling Ingles out. Ingles was unresponsive, and life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, ISP said. Ingles was pronounced deceased by the Madison County coroner.

White was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and suffered from injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, ISP said.

Multiple lanes of both directions of I-69 were shut down for the crash, investigation and cleanup.

On Tuesday, ISP asked for witnesses who may have seen the crash as it happened to call the ISP Pendleton Post at 1-800-527-4752, at the attention of Detective Mark Hanna. You can also make a witness statement in person at the Pendleton Post, 10922 South State Road 67.

The crash investigation was ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results, ISP said.