ISP: Terre Haute man arrested for rape

(Photo Provided by/Indiana State Police)
by: Daja Stowe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police arrested a man Monday that was accused of sexually assaulting another man in June, according to police.

Police started a criminal investigation in June on Kevin J. Fallon, 68, after receiving reports that he allegedly forced himself on a male for sexual gratification. This allegation took place in Vigo County.

After investigations, police issued a warrant for Fallon’s arrest on Monday. Fallon was arrested and charged for rape and sexual battery.

He is currently being held on a $35,000 bond in the Vigo County Jail.

