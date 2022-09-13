Local

ISP: Terre Haute man arrested for rape

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police arrested a man Monday that was accused of sexually assaulting another man in June, according to police.

Police started a criminal investigation in June on Kevin J. Fallon, 68, after receiving reports that he allegedly forced himself on a male for sexual gratification. This allegation took place in Vigo County.

After investigations, police issued a warrant for Fallon’s arrest on Monday. Fallon was arrested and charged for rape and sexual battery.

He is currently being held on a $35,000 bond in the Vigo County Jail.