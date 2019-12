BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University is investigating a fight that took place at a fraternity house.

According to the school, the incident took place at the Pi Kappa Phi house. The university said the it involved members of the fraternity and guests at the house.

The school did put on a tweet in response to a video that is circulating online.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the fight or if there were any injuries.

The fight is currently under investigation.