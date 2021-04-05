Local

IU student dies after fall from balcony

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University student has died after falling off of a balcony on Friday morning.

The Bloomington Police Department said the incident happened after 5:30 a.m. at the Urban Station Apartments in the 400 block of S. Washington St.

IU officials identified the man as 20-year-old Jacob Schleinz, a junior at the university. BPD says he was from Illinois.

According to police, two women told officers that they were speaking with Schleinz on the balcony of their fourth floor apartment when he suddenly fell over the railing.

Officers arrived to find him on the sidewalk with “significant injuries.”

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating to see if any surveillance video of the incident exists.