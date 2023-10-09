Jewish Federation of Indianapolis plans to gather in solidarity with Israel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jewish Federation of Indianapolis is gathering on Monday to stand in solidarity with Israel.

The gathering will be at the Congregation Beth-El Zedeck on the north side, 600 W. 70th St. The federation says doors will open at 5 p.m. on Monday to allow for security protocols. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The organization says only 4-by-6-inch small bags will be allowed. No registration is required.

The Jewish Federation of Indianapolis posted the gathering flyer online

The federation posted on social media: “Our hearts are shattered as we continue to watch the news and see our brothers and sisters in Israel in the midst of war. Now, more than ever, it is critical that we come together and publicly display our love and support of Israel and the people who live there.”

Indiana Hillel on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus is also hosting a solidarity gathering on Monday.

The group posted on Facebook: “Please join the Jewish and Pro-Israel community of Indiana University on Monday, October 9th at 8 p.m. at the Sample Gates for a gathering in support of Israel. We invite everyone at IU to join us in solidarity with the people of Israel. During this difficult time, it is of utmost importance that we stay united as a community. Am Yisrael Chai “

Israel officially declared war against Hamas on Sunday for its unprecedented surprise attack on Saturday. The fighting in Israel is raging into a third day on Monday, with rockets flashing across the sky.

The death toll passed 1,100 on Sunday, including Americans, and thousands more are wounded on both sides. CNN is now reporting at least four Americans died in the attacks.

Israeli officials say as many as a thousand Hamas fighters blew through a fortified border fence and gunned down civilians and soldiers along the Gaza Strip, killing more than 250 people at a music festival and taking hostages in the process.

Israel struck back with airstrikes against the Palestinian militant group. Now the white house says the United States could announce aid for Israel soon.

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs. At the same time, President Biden was very clear in sending a message to anyone in any other area who might try to take advantage of the situation not to,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he ordered the Ford Carrier Strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to help Israel. That deployment includes a host of ships and warplanes and 5,000 military members.

Jewish people here in Indiana are in shock after the surprise attacks. It started during Simchat Torah, which normally marks the end of the high holidays. Helen Kurlander Goldstein is the president of the board of directors for the Jewish Federation Indianapolis and says her son had to escape the violence in Israel.

“My son lives in Tel Aviv, tonight he’s spending the night in a bomb shelter. He’s moved from Tel Aviv further inland because of the amount of rocket attacks that have occurred that are taking place in Tel Aviv,” Kurlander Goldstein said.

She went on to say, “I think everyone here is in shock. This happened so quickly. The Israelis weren’t prepared. Of course, we weren’t prepared.”

Donations for victims of the attacks can be made at Jewishindianapolis.org and to the International Committee of the Red Cross.