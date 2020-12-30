Local

Kokomo police ID man shot by officer after displaying handgun outside Goodwill Store

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department has identified a man shot by an officer after displaying a handgun outside of a Goodwill Store earlier this week.

KPD said 18-year-old Cody Wright of Kokomo was shot by a seven-year veteran of the department. The officer’s name has not been released.

Kokomo police responded to a shots fired call just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The officer arrived to find a man displaying a gun while standing outside of a truck in the 2200 block of E. Markland Ave.

Wright was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Trending Headlines

The officer is on administrative leave and was not injured in the altercation.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hogsett names new chief of staff

Inside INdiana Business /

1 dead after grain silo collapse in Camby

Local /

UE faculty planning alternate alignment plan

Inside INdiana Business /

80 Snow Force drivers to pre-treat Indy roads on Wednesday night

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.