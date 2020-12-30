Kokomo police ID man shot by officer after displaying handgun outside Goodwill Store

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department has identified a man shot by an officer after displaying a handgun outside of a Goodwill Store earlier this week.

KPD said 18-year-old Cody Wright of Kokomo was shot by a seven-year veteran of the department. The officer’s name has not been released.

Kokomo police responded to a shots fired call just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The officer arrived to find a man displaying a gun while standing outside of a truck in the 2200 block of E. Markland Ave.

Wright was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Trending Headlines

The officer is on administrative leave and was not injured in the altercation.