Local nonprofits hope for donations this Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Giving Tuesday and this year many people could use a helping hand. There are several ways to get involved and give back in Indiana.

(Provided Image: Givingtuesday.org)

“The need has never been greater,” said Jessica DiSanto, the Director of Communications for the United Way of Central Indiana. “Giving Tuesday has probably, arguably, never been more important than right now during this pandemic.”

DiSanto said they’re helping more people than ever, but charitable organizations have also been hit hard

“If you have something in your wallet that you can give back to, every organization would appreciate it. We have had so many moments where our big fundraising events or in-person opportunities have had to be canceled,” said DiSanto.

Despite the pandemic, charities are getting creative and are urging people to do the same. Hoosiers can find local ways to help using the United Way volunteer website.

Trending Headlines

Nonprofits like Second Helpings, the Homeless Veterans and Family Organization (HVAF), and Big Brothers and Big Sisters all need food donations.

Growing Planes Indy said they have seen a 200% increase of SNAP food assistance usage at their urban farmers market. They’re raising money for the SNAP program and for cooking classes.

The Villages of Indiana serve foster families and have a virtual toy drive currently underway.

“We are all thinking about children in our community who really just need, deserve, and want a nice Christmas,” said DiSanto.





(Provided Photos/United Way of Central Indiana)

Donations are also needed to help patients at Riley Hospital for Children.

“The team at Riley hospital has really gone to heroic lengths this year to make sure kids still get the care and comfort they need despite the pandemic and they need our support to keep doing that,” said Karen Spataro, the spokesperson for the Riley Children’s Foundation.

The Riley Children’s Foundation said dollars donated on Giving Tuesday can be tracked here and will go even further to help children, as well as the lifesaving research that the foundation funds.

“If we get 300 donations on Giving Tuesday, some really generous corporate partners in our community are going to give us $30,000 in bonus gifts. So really every gift matters so much,” said Spataro. “And then on top of all of that, the Indianapolis Colts are matching gifts to Riley Children’s Foundation up to $150,000 through the end of this year.”

The Red Cross said along with monetary donations, they’re in need of a priceless gift.

“We are also experiencing a blood shortage and blood is very critical right now as we handle this pandemic,” said Lamar Holliday, the Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Indiana. “In 2020 we had triple the cancelations and mostly due to COVID-19 and we had to close over 50,000 blood drives.

While they do need cash and volunteers to help respond to natural disasters, the Red Cross said the health crisis has hit their blood donations the hardest. Now they’re asking for help in any form.

“That they consider either donating their time or their treasure,” said Holliday.

So whatever people can give, be it their dollars, time, the gift of life or even simply a smile; they are asked to think of others on Tuesday.

“Find where your passion is,” said DiSanto. “Because everybody is in need of something,”