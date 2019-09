INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The LPGA is coming back to Indianapolis this week.

Brickyard Crossing golf course will play host this weekend to “Indy Women in Tech” championship.

Former Mayor Greg Ballard is one of the driving forces behind the effort and stopped by Daybreak Monday.

He discussed the goal behind the tournament, whether having the tournament in Indy is something that will continue and if volunteers are still needed for the tournament.

To watch the entire segment, click the video.