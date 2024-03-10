Making a difference in the afterlife: Hoosiers turning to green burials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attitudes toward traditional burials are changing, according to a survey conducted by the life insurance agency Choice Mutual.

The study found 72% of Hoosiers would back a relative’s decision to choose an alternate form of burial. Anthony Martin, CEO of Choice Mutual, said a majority of Hoosiers prefer the “human composting” method, which involves burying someone in wood chips or straw hastening the decomposition process.

“A traditional burial costs around $10,000, and that’s a big bill for a lot of people to come up with that they just don’t have,” Martin said. “Cremation, although cheaper, is a little bit less. It hovers right around $7,000.”

Some have elected to be buried in a shroud made of mushroom spores. Once those mushrooms sprout, the body breaks down and eventually becomes part of the earth. Others chose to have their body placed in a pod that is planted under a tree. The tree draws nutrients from the decomposing corpse.

Another process called Alkaline Hydrolysis uses chemicals to essentially liquefy the body down to the bone.

“One such option people don’t know about is you can have your body cremated and made into jewelry,” Martin said. “You can have your ashes put at the bottom of a reef where it grows. There are so many different things that you can do.”

Although cost is a factor, people also prefer green funerals because it’s better for the environment. Cremation can use up a lot of energy and release excessive C02 into the air.

“With a funeral, people don’t want to not honor their loved ones,” Martin said. “So, people are going to go through really anything they have to do to, whether it would be to take on debt of their own, fundraise, sell things, they will do what they have to do honor their loved ones.”

Some funeral homes may offer green burial options as well.