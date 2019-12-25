Man critically injured in apartment fire on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was critically injured in an apartment fire Wednesday on the city’s south side.

The fire broke out in an apartment in the 200 block of Lockwood Court around 12:20 p. m. That’s near Meridian Street and Southport Road.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said one man was critically injured in the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire on the first floor of a two-story structure. The man was found inside around 12:30 p.m. and transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other apartments were affected by the fire.