Man dead, mom injured in I-65 rollover crash

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A Sunday morning single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 killed a 41-year-old man and injured his 62-year-old mother.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 82 mile-marker of northbound I-65 around 2:45 a.m. Sunday after a number of 911 calls about a vehicle off the roadway, according to state police.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene along with emergency medical personnel and called for a medical helicopter.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Kenneth Cubbage Jr., of Freetown, was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, 62-year-old Connie Cubbage, was a passenger in the vehicle. She was stable and taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital by ambulance, according to ISP.

An ISP investigation found that the vehicle, driven by, left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled several times. Cubbage Jr. was wearing a seat belt, but his mother was not, according to ISP.

State police on Sunday evening were not sure why the vehicle initially left the roadway.