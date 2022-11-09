Local

Man dies in Tuesday night shooting on Mass Ave.

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis in fall 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting on Massachusetts Avenue late Tuesday and his death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man shot near a gravel lot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s a business and residential area by the intersection of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s east side.

The man died at the scene, IMPD says. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

No arrests have been made in the case and IMPD did not share any suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Aggravated Assault/ Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.