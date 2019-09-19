Man hospitalized after house fire on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has been hospitalized following a house fire on the city’s south side Thursday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department public information officer Jason Kistler, a fire broke out in a single-story home in the 2900 block of South Walcott Street just before 3 p.m.

The fire was reported under control just before 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters found an adult male victim just inside the front door. The man, who is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, was given CPR and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. The status of his condition has not been released.

IFD Battalion Chief Kevin Witt estimates the home sustained about $60,000 in damages.

Authorities say the smoke detectors inside the home were not activated.