Semi driver from Mississippi struck, killed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Shelby County Tuesday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 17, around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of 425 West and Smithland Road for a report of a person struck.

Once on the scene, deputies learned that a semi, driven by 68-year-old David Young, of Tupelo, Mississippi, was sitting in the intersection with its headlights and flashers on. For an unknown reason, Young had gotten out of the semi, deputies said.

Then, as a vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Noah Horton, approached the intersection, Young ran out into the path of Horton’s vehicle. Young was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Horton was not injured in the fatal crash.