Marion Co. to no longer prosecute marijuana possession under 1 ounce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many marijuana possession cases in Marion County will no longer be prosecuted.

Acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears made the announcement Monday morning.

Mears says his office will no longer prosecute possession cases of less than one ounce.

“I have come to this decision as a veteran prosecutor. I have seen the resources devoted to these prosecutions and believe those resources can be used more effectively to promote public safety, ensure justice for victims, and reduce recidivism,” Mears said. “When faced with the choice between prosecuting this and prosecuting acts of violence, my priority is clear.”

The prosecutor’s office say about 80 percent of marijuana possession cases in 2019 have been dismissed.

The new policy does not apply to minors.