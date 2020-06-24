Local

Marion County public schools to start on schedule for fall classes

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All Marion County public schools will be starting on time for the fall semester.

All of the superintendents in Marion County made the announcement in a joint letter.

They say online classes will be available for students “who are not able or are uncomfortable returning to school on the scheduled start date.”

The superintendents say they are awaiting final guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department and that more information will be available in early July.

You can read the full letter here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration

National /

Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism

National /

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Coronavirus /

Innovation team to support iNDustry labs at Notre Dame

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.