Marion County public schools to start on schedule for fall classes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All Marion County public schools will be starting on time for the fall semester.

All of the superintendents in Marion County made the announcement in a joint letter.

They say online classes will be available for students “who are not able or are uncomfortable returning to school on the scheduled start date.”

The superintendents say they are awaiting final guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department and that more information will be available in early July.

You can read the full letter here.