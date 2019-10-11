Marion County South Special Olympics set to hold annual fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County South Special Olympics chapter will host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year on Saturday.

The Fall Extravaganza is in its 12th year. It runs from 4-8:30 p.m.

There is food and several activities including a pumpkin patch, live music, games, pony rides and a hayride.

There’s also a silent auction that is underway online.

The event is held at the home of one of the athletes at 7715 Knapp Road, Indianapolis.

More than 300 people are expected to show up but organizers are hoping for more. Anyone is welcome.

The money raised helps Special Olympic athletes with several things, including uniform and competition fees.



