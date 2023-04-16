Mayor Hogsett, EmployIndy launch Re-Engagement Center for Watkins Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, EmployIndy, and community partner will be appearing at Watkins Park Monday morning to launch YES Indy’s newest Re-Engagement Center (REC). REC is a safe space where residents ages 16-24 who have been disconnected from education and employment opportunities can participate in open gym basketball and get connected to career services.

Since the Launch of the first Yes Indy REC in 2018, 2,476 people have registered for open gym sessions, where they have received supports, career services, and connection to education, training, and job opportunities.

