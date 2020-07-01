Local

Mayor Hogsett to announce launch of economic restart program

by: Aleah Hordges
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett will announce an economic restart plan in hopes residents will support and explore business operations across the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor will be joined by business, community and civic leaders outside of Livery on North College Avenue at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Hogsett will be announcing a partnership to assist small businesses, restaurants, museums, cultural institutions and hospitality amenities.

The plan will follow a number of reopening initiatives launched by Mayor Hogsett’s administration team including the PPE Reimbursement Program for small businesses and nonprofits, a free face-covering program for all Indianapolis residents and the #MaskUpIndyPublicAwareness campaign.

News 8 will carry the announcement live and will have more updates later Wednesday.

