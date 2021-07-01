Local

Mooresville teachers, school staff witness power of ‘thank you’

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A simple “thank you” has a power so strong it may put a tear in your eye.

In fact, that’s exactly what it did for teachers, bus drivers and custodians in the Mooresville school district.

The project was started to show appreciation to teachers and staff, allowing students and parents the chance to go online and write thank-you’s to individuals or sometimes even an entire department.

Each was printed off and given to that employee.

Later, someone got the idea to record the reactions as people read notes for the first time. They brought a few people to tears and resulted in a seven-minute video that has been shared all over the community.

Assistant Principal Nikki Moore was one of them. “It took my breath away at first. We don’t do this for the praise,” Moore said. “We do this because we know that kids can be successful.”

It is success that takes everyone, which is why even the cafeteria workers like Lynn Elder weren’t overlooked.

Even a month later, it’s an act that still brings a tear to her eye.

That’s why Elder knows exactly where her notes are.

“They’re in my desk where they will be forever,” Elder said.

In total, more than a thousand thank-you’s were distributed to the Mooresville staff, including every school building and every department.

“This just shows the kind of people that we work with, we live with and we look forward to working with in the future,” Superintendent Randy Taylor said.