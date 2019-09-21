More road work ahead on Indianapolis interstates this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s more construction work and headaches for drivers this weekend.

One of the biggest changes: The major I-465 closure on the southeast side of town has been extended. But drivers, take heart, construction season is almost over.

In Indianapolis, the summer of 2019 has been a very colorful season, thanks to the oranges and whites of barrels and barriers.

“It’s been terrible,” driver Antonio Graves said. “Because I take the highway everywhere.”

Graves said he blames the construction for him losing his job.

“Because being late so much,” he said. “I’ve been late to work. I’ve been late to a lot of places.”

Other drivers like Mikey Boehm are not shy about their feelings either.

“I’m glad to see the construction come to an end,” Boehm said.

We’re almost there, but we’ve still got a weekend ahead.

First, on the south side, Interstate 465 south and west from I-70 to I-65 remains closed. Mallory Duncan, Indiana Department of Transportation media director, said crews were hoping to open I-465 Saturday morning but realized they needed a few more days after finding more concrete patches were needed than they expected.

“You can’t tell until you get on the road,” Duncan said.

On the north side, pay attention. You can’t get onto I-465 heading east between Michigan Road/U.S. 421 and Binford Boulvard/I-69. The ramps at Meridian Street, Keystone Avenue and Allisonville Road are closed until Monday morning so crews can fix the I-465 ramp at Meridian/U.S. 31.

“A little bit of everything on the northeast side,” Duncan said.

Closing the other ramps will help keep traffic in the construction area moving since it’s down to one lane.

On the south side of downtown, Madison and Meridian streets will close around 4 a.m. Monday and remain closed for the week, meaning no entering or exiting I-70. It’s all to fix more concrete, which costs more but has some advantages.

“It lasts a lot longer,” Duncan said. “We see better lifespan of concrete than asphalt. We’ll have to go in and maintain asphalt a lot more than we would concrete.”

Duncan said crews may need to work on asphalt every 3-4 years. Concrete can last from 7- 10 years.

The rest of the work after next week should be tying up loose ends, working on shoulders, putting down lines and finishing other details

Drivers are just ready for it to be over.

“Nice. I’m not dodging potholes, blowing out tires,” Boehm said.

“I’m just hoping it’s worth it when it’s all done,” Graves added. “I’m hoping it’s worth it.”