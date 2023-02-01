Local

More than 20 Indiana counties under travel advisories Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had more than 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday morning.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, 25 counties were in the “yellow” category. Most of the affected counties were in the southern and western parts of the state.

