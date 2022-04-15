Local

Morgan County EMS director found dead in home

Keenan Blair (Photo Provided/Morgan County EMS via Facebook)
by: WISH Staff Reports
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The director of Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has died.

Police have not released details on the death of Keenan Blair.

Morgan County EMS says in a Facebook post that first responders got a call Wednesday for an unresponsive person on South Ohio Street.

Martinsville Police Department says in a news release on Facebook that they were called just after 6:50 p.m. Wednesday for a person dead inside a home in the 1200 block of South Ohio Street.

Morgan County EMS says the Johnson County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation to limit the impact Blair’s death has on those who worked with him. Funeral arrangements were pending.

