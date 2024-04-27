Motocyclist killed after crashing into SUV in Hancock County

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. A motorcyclist from Greenfield died after crashing into an SUV that pulled out in front of him on U.S. 52 in Hancock County on April 25, 2024. (WISH Photo)

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Thursday night after an SUV leaving a parking lot pulled out in front of him on U.S. 52 in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called to the area of U.S. 52 and Creekside Drive around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a motorcycle crash. That intersection is just west of New Palestine near the Marion-Hancock County line.

Upon arriving, crash investigators learned that the motorcyclist, 60-year-old Timothy Bossard of Greenfield, was traveling west on U.S. 52 toward Indianapolis.

A Cadillac SUV, driven by 77-year-old Robert Jennings, was trying to leave the parking lot for El Toro Bravo restaurant when he pulled out in front of Bossard.

Bossard crashed into the side of the SUV. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Deputies say Jennings wasn’t seriously hurt, worked with deputies, and willingly submitted to a blood test. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

They also added that Bossard was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all motorcycle drivers to wear

helmets for safety,” the office said in a release. “We also remind all drivers to look twice for motorcycles.”

U.S. 52 was closed for three hours while crews investigated.