1 killed in Lake County multi-vehicle crash on I-65

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash in Lake County on I-65, Indiana State Police say.

Indiana State troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, just south of the ramp to I-80/94.

Preliminary investigation by troopers and crash reconstructionists at the scene revealed that a Chevrolet HHR was traveling in the right lane when the driver failed to slow in traffic and rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra.

The impact caused the Elantra to travel in the path of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, which truck the Elantra on the driver’s side, troopers say.

According to a release, the driver of the Elantra suffered traumatic injuries and later died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Hobart, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once identifications have been made and their family has been notified.