Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in northern Hamilton County

A sign post is shown at East 276th Street and Devaney Road. (Hamilton County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office via FB)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Monday in a crash at a northern Hamilton County intersection, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Jeremy Chris, 45, of Atlanta, died at the crash scene.

Deputies were called to the crash of a truck and a motorcycle about 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 276th Street and Devaney Road, which is about 2 miles northwest of the town of Arcadia.

Investigators think a red Chevrolet Silverado truck going west on 276th turned left onto Devaney and into the path of a silver Suzuki motorcycle that was eastbound.

A news release from the sheriff’s office did not identify the driver of the truck. No criminal charges were mentioned in the news release.

The intersection was closed for about two hours for the initial investigation.