Motorcyclist killed in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in a Sunday morning crash in Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of U.S. 31 and Ida Drive at approximately 1:45 for a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were able to determine that a motorcycle, driven by 48-year-old Antonio Wright, was traveling north on U.S. 31 when Wright lost control of his bike and hit a concrete divider.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.