Motorcyclists revving up to ride for an Indianapolis pit bull rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, a local animal rescue group is hosting a motorcycle ride to raise money to help care for pit bulls and educate people about the breed.

The 4th annual benefit ride for Lucci’s House Bully Rescue will start at the Southside Harley Davidson at 4930 Southport Crossing Place in Indianapolis. Registration is slightly delayed due to weather and will now be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ride will begin at 1:15 p.m. and end around 6 p.m.

The group’s Facebook page says Saturday’s ride goes from Southside Harley to Lockhart Cadillac in Greenwood, then to the Crow Bar in Trafalgar, and ends at Whit’s Inn in Whiteland, traveling across central Indiana for their cause.

The Mars Hill Charity Riders will be escorting the bikers during the benefit ride. There will also be door prizes, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle to help raise money.

Courtesy: Lucci’s House Bully Rescue

According to Laurie Collins, a leader of the rescue group, Lucci’s House Bully Rescue is a non-profit rescue that saves many dogs that would otherwise be euthanized, neglected, and worse.

“It’s a great time for an even greater cause,” Collins said on the Facebook page.

Collins tells News 8 that the non-profit has saved 163 dogs already this year and 602 total in the last three and a half years. The money raised will also help pay for veterinary bills for the animals.

“We do have some pretty hefty vet bills from dogs that have needed emergency surgery, parvo, torn ACLs, stuff we’ve helped, or they’re just in bad shape or maybe even just need some behavioral training. So, anything we raise today will go to paying off those bills,” Collins said.

People interested in riding can still register and order T-shirts here.