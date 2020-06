Multiple crews respond to fire at 84 Lumber in Greenwood

Photo of a fire at 84 Lumber in Johnson County. (Provided Photo/JCSO)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Several crews are currently on the scene of a fire at 84 Lumber in Greenwood.

According to the Johnson County Dispatch, crews responded to the business fire at approximately 5:20 Friday morning.

Worthsville Road from Sheek Road to 31 is closed as crews fight the fire, according to dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.