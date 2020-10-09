Muncie sees surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — IU Health Ball Hospital in Muncie reports experiencing high volumes of sick patients in need of inpatient hospital care.

In fact, IU Health told News 8 this includes an all-time high of COVID-19 patients.

“It’s pretty scary because Muncie’s pretty small,” Marie Kirkland, who lives in Muncie, told News 8.

In a message to the community Thursday, IU Health’s East Central Region said Ball Memorial Hospital’s emergency department is extremely busy right now.

“I suspect it’s from community spread. I suspect people are getting tired of all of this unfortunately and now that it’s getting cooler, people are going indoors more,” Michele Saysana, the chief quality and safety officer for IU Health, said Friday.

The news hits incredibly close to home for Muncie resident Doug White. His mom’s friend died from COVID-19 two weeks ago. His only uncle also died from the virus.

“We’re very upset about that. It put us all, made us even more cautious than we’re already being,” White said.

Though Ball Memorial Hospital is close to Ball State University’s campus, Saysana with IU Health says college students aren’t the ones impacted.

“This is an older age group. It’s not college students we’re seeing an increase in. A lot of times, people want to draw that conclusion,” Saysana said.

IU Health told News 8 they started to see an increase in COVID cases at this hospital on Wednesday.

“The thing we have to remember is there are going to be parts of the state and counties and communities that we do see increases. So, I’m not sure that we can say it’s a second wave yet,” Saysana said.

Saysana said if needed, IU Health can move resources around.

“What we’re doing is looking at how to move resources. So, whether that’s staff or equipment or things they might need. How do we move those around in IU Health? We had a lot of practice planning and a lot of practice back in the spring,” Saysana said.

White and his wife aren’t taking any chances.

“My wife and I try to be extremely cautious and haven’t been out much,” White explained. “I think most people are following that same protocol in their lives.”

An IU Health spokesperson told News 8 that their 15 other hospitals across the state are steady with their hospitalized COVID patients and are not seeing a surge in positive cases.

Dr. Pete Voss, the chief medical officer for the IU Health East Central Region, on Thursday reminded the community to wear masks, practice social distancing and prioritize hand-washing.

Here is the community message IU Health sent out to the community on Thursday, given to News 8 by IU Health:

Dear community, IU Health Ball is experiencing high volumes of sick patients in need of inpatient hospital care, as are hospitals up and down the I-69 corridor. This includes an all-time high of COVID-19 positive inpatients. Now more than ever, your vigilance is needed. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and prioritize hand hygiene; your actions play a pivotal role in preserving the health of your community. Our emergency department is extremely busy in this current state. To help ensure that our patients are receiving the best care possible, we encourage you to use this [attached] general guideline to determine whether you should go to your doctor’s office versus the emergency room. If you or a loved one feel you are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call ahead to your doctor, a nearby hospital or health department, or use IU Health’s free virtual screening clinic (https://iuhealth.org/covid19/virtual-coronavirus-screening) so medical providers can be prepared to receive you and avoid exposure themselves. If you are experiencing symptoms that call for a primary care visit, you can find a physician at iuhealth.org/find-a-doctor or call 1-888-IU Health. Same-day appointments are often available. If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. And remember that our ED is always open. For individuals being cared for in the ED, please remember to be a patient patient. If you are receiving great care, please tell your nurse or the charge nurse. If you need something additional or find you have been waiting a while for a request, please use your call button to ask the nurse or nurse manager for a follow-up. Thank you to our community, patients, guests, team members and leaders for your diligence and support during this time of extreme high volumes. — Pete Voss, MD, chief medical officer, IU Health East Central Region

