National fireworks shortage causes customers to pay more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A national fireworks shortage has some customers rushing to the store ahead of the Fourth of July.

The shortage is due to a strong economic boost last year and a strain on shipping delays.

Customers are stocking up.

“It has been fairly consistent with people coming in and buying fireworks,” Jake’s Fireworks store manager Ken Lofton said.

Cashiers are filling bags and swiping credit cards. Store sales at Jake’s Fireworks are all over the board.

“They’ve been all the way down to maybe $1,000 up to $20,000,” Lofton said.

The store typically gets five to six truckloads of new product a season. This year they’re only getting four deliveries as the shortage hits stores across the country.

“It has to do with them getting here more than anything, that’s what we know here,” Lofton said. “You’re waiting on it, waiting on it, waiting on it.”

Industry experts say there’s not an exact percentage on price increase because there are too many variables for one number. But the total cost could be higher than years past.

“The other prices are probably a little bit higher this year,” Lofton said.

The now year-round store says it’s important to remember there are rules.

“Just be safe with it,” Lofton said. “Be conscious of your neighbor and find a safe place to do it and do it in the hours that they want you to do it.”

Starting Monday, the Marion County fireworks ordinance begins. From June 28 through July 3, residents can use fireworks from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset. That’s also the case from July 5-9. But on the Fourth of July, there’s an exception. Fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. until midnight.

For now, the best advice is to get in line , as stores could soon look bare.