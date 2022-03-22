Local

New app connects foster families with local businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new app has launched to help foster families connect with local businesses.

It’s called Foster Friendly and it aims to provide foster parents with discounts to help their foster kids.

Indiana Kids Belong is the parent company behind the app.

There are currently 95 different businesses across the state on the app.

“Having those kind of resources at our fingertips is huge,” foster parent MC Youngblood said.

Youngblood and her husband have had seven foster kids in their home.

The app saw immediate results when it launched.

“Within a week, we had over 700 downloads of users,” Alyssa Clark, the regional community engagement manager with Indiana Kids Belong, said. “We are now over 800. That number grows a little bit more every day.”

Staff with Indiana Kids Belong continue to hunt for more businesses to join the app and help more than 6,000 foster parents in the state.

More information can be found here.